TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being shot in Ivanhoe Monday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 5:20 p.m. they responded to Avenue 327 and Road 158 for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a man who had already succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are actively on scene investigating this shooting.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 733-6218.