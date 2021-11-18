Man shot and killed in Hanford after confrontation with 3 other men, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Getty Images)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Hanford police officials.

Around 2:30 p.m. Hanford police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on East Cameron Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who officials say later died.

According to investigators, the victim was shot after being in a confrontation with a group of men inside of a vehicle. Police say the suspect shot the victim from inside of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officials say the suspect was spotted by police and a pursuit ensued. Authorities say three suspects were stopped and caught at 13th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard in Hanford.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com