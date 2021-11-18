Man shot and killed in Hanford after confrontation with 3 other men, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Hanford police officials.

Around 2:30 p.m. Hanford police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on East Cameron Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who officials say later died.

According to investigators, the victim was shot after being in a confrontation with a group of men inside of a vehicle. Police say the suspect shot the victim from inside of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officials say the suspect was spotted by police and a pursuit ensued. Authorities say three suspects were stopped and caught at 13th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard in Hanford.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.