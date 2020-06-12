Man shot and killed in east-central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating a homicide in east-central Fresno on Friday.

Investigators are in the area of Recreation and Tyler avenues – near Olive and Chestnut avenues.

Police say they got a call around 9:30 a.m. for a disturbance and shots being fired.

Officers found a man shot at least once. They say he was rushed to the hospital and later died.

His identity has not been released.

Officers are canvassing the area, talking to neighbors and searching for witnesses.

No other information was immediately available.

