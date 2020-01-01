Man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno on Monday has been identifed.

The victim was shot in the head and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Ashlan and Fruit avenues.

He was identified as 23-year-old Quincy Twinn.

Officials say the shooting started when two men in a silver SUV opened fire on two others in a black Mercedes.

The two men in the Mercedes had just left the store heading north on Fruit Avenue, when an SUV made a u-turn and started following them.

They tried to lose them by pulling into one of the apartment complexes in the area. But the suspects started shooting.

The passenger of the Mercedes was hit in the head by at least one round.

