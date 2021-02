FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 20’s is dead after a gunman shot him several times Tuesday morning in central Fresno.

Police tell us they got a call around 2 a.m. of a shooting near Fresno and Ashlan avenues. When officers arrived, they found the man shot. He was later died at the hospital.

This is the 12th homicide of the year. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.