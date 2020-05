FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead after a shooting in Calwa.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m Thursday night near Church Avenue and 10th Street.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

