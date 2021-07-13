Man shot and killed at apartment complex in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Ranchwood Condominiums on Winery and Lane avenues after it was reported a man had been shot.

Police say the man ended up passing away from his injuries.

Officers are now working to identify the person who shot him.

No other details have been released about this shooting at this time.