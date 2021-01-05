Man shot and killed at Fresno motel identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in a shooting at a Fresno motel over the weekend was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Days Inn at Jensen Avenue and Second Street at around 5:30 P.M. Saturday. Officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Mike Salinas.

Homicide detectives say Salinas was inside an upstairs room at the motel when he was struck with gunfire from downstairs in the parking lot. Police say the room was targeted by the shooter.

No arrests have been announced.