FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment complex near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99 after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex.

Officers began performing CPR on the man until an ambulance arrived, but officials said he died from his injuries at the scene.

Details about what happened leading up to the shooting are unclear and investigators said they are still searching for the motive.

Detectives have been speaking with witnesses at the apartment complex and are looking for any surveillance cameras that may have captured the shooting taking place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.