Man dies following shooting at Corcoran apartment complex, police say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Kings County on Sunday night, according to Corcoran Police officials.

Around 8:15 p.m., an officer was patrolling near Dairy and Whitley avenues when they reported hearing several gunshots.

As the officer was searching the area, they were flagged down by residents who reported hearing 4 or 5 shots being fired at the Willow Lakes apartment complex.

Inside the complex, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The officer performed life-saving measures on the man before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later died. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no details have been released about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sgt. Gabriel Padama at (559)992-5151, ext. 1269.