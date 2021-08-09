Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fresno State identified

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex near Fresno State on Sunday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., Fresno Police officers were called out to Maple and San Gabriel avenues after it was reported that a man had been shot in the area.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Kevvion Schrubb suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Schrubb was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

During an investigation, detectives learned that a disturbance had broken out between two groups of men at a large gathering in the area just before the shooting.

Police say during the disturbance, someone pulled out a gun and shot Schrubb several times.

Investigators are now working to identify the person who shot Schrubb.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Dan Longoria at (559) 621-2516 or Detective Raul Diaz at (559) 621-2449.