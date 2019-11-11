Man shot and killed and little girl injured in Selma shooting

SELMA, California (KSEE) – A man is dead and a little girl was shot in the leg Sunday night in Selma.

It happened on Saginaw and Mitchell avenues around 9 p.m., authorities say.

There, they found a little girl had been shot, and a 30-year-old man from the same home walked out and was shot, too.

He died from his injuries.

The only suspect information is that the suspect vehicle is a light colored sedan, however, police believe people know who did it based on social media posts.

Another shooting prior to all of this happened around 8:30 p.m. in the city of Selma as well. It’s unknown if the shooting is related.

