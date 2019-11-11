Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Man shot and killed and little girl injured in Selma shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SELMA, California (KSEE) – A man is dead and a little girl was shot in the leg Sunday night in Selma.

It happened on Saginaw and Mitchell avenues around 9 p.m., authorities say.

There, they found a little girl had been shot, and a 30-year-old man from the same home walked out and was shot, too.

He died from his injuries.

The only suspect information is that the suspect vehicle is a light colored sedan, however, police believe people know who did it based on social media posts.

Another shooting prior to all of this happened around 8:30 p.m. in the city of Selma as well. It’s unknown if the shooting is related.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com