Man shot and killed after argument turns violent at Hanford Halloween party

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning after an argument turned violent at a Hanford Halloween party, according to Hanford Police.

Officers responded to the area of 600 Northstar Drive around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting at an apartment complex, said Sgt. James Lutz. Arriving officers found 33-year-old man, identified as Ronald Johnson, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson was taken to Adventist Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Johnson had been to a Halloween party at an apartment in the complex, Lutz said. An argument began between some guests at the party that turned into a fight between the victim and an unidentified suspect.

During the fight, someone opened fire toward Johnson.

The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Hanford Police Detective Johnson at 559-585-4725.

