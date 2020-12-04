Man shot and killed after an argument in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man that was shot and killed after an argument in central Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office Thursday.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on Clinton and Weber avenues.

Police say the victim pulled into a parking lot and got into a confrontation with another male.

The suspect retrieved a gun and opened fire, hitting the victim several times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he passed away and was identified as Jeremy Gilbert, 41, of Fresno.