Man shot and injured outside of Fresno market, police say

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of the Jensen Walnut Market on Tuesday night. (Photo: Xavier Uriarte)

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting has left a man injured outside of a market on Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m., several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had just been shot outside of the Jensen Walnut Market, near Jensen and Walnut avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right thigh in the parking lot. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators currently have the market and its parking lot taped off as they search for evidence.

While reviewing surveillance footage, officers discovered that someone had fired at the man from the other side of the street.

The footage also reportedly showed a car across the street that appeared to be waiting for the man to walk into the parking lot before the shooting, though officers say they aren’t sure if the gunfire came from that vehicle.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.