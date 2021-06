FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after being shot in southeast Fresno on Thursday.

The Fresno Police Department responded to a shooting call at the 2400 Block of Burns Avenue just before midnight. Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Centers where he had surgery and is expected to live.

There is currently no known suspect or motive for the incident.