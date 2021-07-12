Man shot and injured in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and injured on Monday evening.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of 9th Street and Olive Avenue after someone reported a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center to have his injuries treated.

Police say the man has not been cooperating with officers during an investigation into the shooting.

The shooter has not yet been identified and there is no description at this time.