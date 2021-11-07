Man shot and injured during party at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5 p.m., officers were called out to the area Hughes and Brown avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 50s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say the man had been attending a party at a home in the area when someone fired shots from a nearby vehicle, striking him.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives are in the area searching for witnesses as the investigation into the shooting continues.

A description of the suspect or the vehicle involved in the shooting has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.