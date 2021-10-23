Man shot and injured during argument in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is recovering in a local hospital after he was shot during an argument on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Belmont and Glenn avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from four gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body in the roadway.

Police say the man was alert and cooperating with emergency crews as he was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

While speaking with witnesses, officers discovered that the shooting had been captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

After reviewing the footage, police say it appeared the man had been involved in a verbal argument with two other men prior to the shooting.

At some point during the argument, officers say one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Police say the suspect ran into a nearby apartment complex and has not been found.

Officers believe the suspect is between 5’6” to 5’10”, and was last seen wearing a dark or black colored sweatshirt, and khaki or tan-colored pants.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.