FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

According to officers, they responded to a shot spotter alert around 1:00 a.m. near Fruit and Hawes avenues.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, told officers he arranged a meeting with an unknown man who contacted him over social media to set up a drug deal.

Authorities say shortly after the suspect and victim met the suspect started shooting. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a man approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall between 18-24 years old. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.