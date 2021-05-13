Man shot after family disturbance in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies said a man was shot in the leg Thursday after a family disturbance in Fresno County.

Investigators say they responded to a shooting around 6:30 a.m. near Smith and Adams avenues near Reedley. When deputies arrived they found that the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the victim, who was in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg that is not considered to be life-threatening.

One person was detained as deputies investigated.

