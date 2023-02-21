FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underways after a man was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon in central Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. near Weldon and Jackson avenues. Deputies say there were reports of a disturbance and then shots fired near. Several people ran away, got into cars, and fled.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

The identities of the suspects or the victim have not been officially released.