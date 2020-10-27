Man shot after altercation in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Hanford Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hanford early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of Fernot Way. 

Hanford Police said a man was visiting at an apartment when got into an altercation and was shot.

The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening, according to Hanford Police.

No other details were immediately available.

