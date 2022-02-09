Man shot after 2 exchange gunfire in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting after two men exchanged gunfire in central Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Fresno Police Department Captain Rob Beckwith said they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts around 11:00 a.m. near Shields and Channing avenues. When officers arrived they say they found evidence in the parking lot that shots were fired.

Beckwith said a 21-year-old man was found in the neighborhood shot in the mid and lower body and was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officials said the man was shot after getting into a confrontation in the parking lot with a man in his 20’s and ran into the neighbor.

Police said the man in his 20’s left the scene in a grey sedan. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.