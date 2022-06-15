PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor he brought back from Mexico, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On June, 11 around 9;48 p.m. officers say they responded to a call about a possible domestic violence incident on the 200 block of South G Street.

Investigators said they learned that the victim was a 16-year-old female from Mexico.

After further investigation officials say they learned that the victim had been talking to the suspect, 25-year-old Francisco Abarca through social media.

In March of 2022, Abarca was in Mexico where he met up with the minor and then transported her to the Porterville, where the two had been living together.

Investigators also said they believe the two were having a sexual relationship.

Arbaca was not present when officers arrived, and the victim did not know where the two had been living according to officials.

Detectives say they were able to locate the trailer where Arbaca and the victim had been living, behind a residence on the 300 block of North Lotas Street.

When detectives arrived, they say that Abarca tried to flee on foot.

After a brief chase, investigators say they were able to apprehend Abarca shortly after.

Detectives say they learned that Abarca had been physically abusing and sexually assaulting the minor if she declined him.

The Tulare County Child Welfare Services took custody of the minor until arrangements can be made with her family in Mexico.

Abarca was arrested for Human Trafficking, Rape, Sex with a Minor, Oral Copulation, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, and for a Misdemeanor Warrant according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Holt at the Porterville Police Department at (559)782-7400.