TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he tried to kill deputies and a tribal officer during a shootout on the Tule River Reservation in 2011, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Marwin McDarment was sentenced to 216 years to life in state prison for attempted murder and assault of Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies on September 9, 2011.

On that day, officials said McDarment had shown up to a home on the reservation and pulled out a gun on two people following an argument that had happened earlier in the morning.

After law enforcement was called, McDarment left the home in his truck and was spotted by two deputies who were on their way to investigate the disturbance.

Since deputies were aware of McDarment’s violent past, they decided to perform a felony traffic stop, meaning they would order him out of the truck at gunpoint.

As one deputy walked up to the truck with his firearm drawn, McDarment began to open fire.

During the shootout, an officer from the tribal police joined the deputies in trying to get McDarment to stop shooting so they could take him into custody.

McDarment eventually surrendered, but investigators said he continued to fight with deputies, cursing, trashing about, and kicking his legs while they placed him under arrest.

On August 8, 2022, McDarment was convicted by a jury on two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Officials said that McDarment had already had prior strikes after he assaulted someone with a deadly weapon in 1996, tried to carjack someone in 2004, and assaulted someone again with a deadly weapon in 2004, causing great bodily injuries.

Since McDarment’s arrest in 2011, he had filed several trial continuances before he was convicted on the charges over a decade later.