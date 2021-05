MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County District Attorney announced Friday that Thomas Garcia was sentenced for the attempted murder of a Madera Police officer and a civilian on a ride-along with the officer.

The District Attorney says Garcia was sentenced to 31 years, 4 months in prison after he fired 13 rounds at the officer hitting his patrol car and a nearby home on Oct. 26, 2016.