FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man seen on a security camera allegedly breaking a cat’s jaw near a Fresno church is now being sought by police, according to the Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CCSPCA) on Wednesday.

CCSPCA officials say on Sept. 27 around 11:55 p.m., security cameras at the Butler Pentecostal Church located at 3552 E. Butler in Fresno caught this individual approaching and stomping a cat.

Officials say the following morning, the cat was found by members of the church, and the CCSPCA was immediately contacted.

Upon arrival, Humane Officers say they found an adult, female, tabby cat with a broken jaw. The cat is now recovering from major reconstructive surgery.

CCSPCA encourages anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at (559) 233-7722 or to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.