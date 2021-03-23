Man says someone tried to rob him of casino winnings after posting on Facebook

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver lost control and crashed into a dumpster after one of his passengers pulled a gun and demanded money the victim just won at a casino, according to Fresno Police.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Chestnut and Jensen avenues.

Police said the victim posted on Facebook about how he won some money at a casino.

A short time later police say a friend asked for a ride when the friend and another passenger were in the car when one of them pulled a gun and demanded the money he just won.

The driver lost control and crashed into a dumpster enclosure. Officers said one shot was fire and no one was injured and the suspects took off.