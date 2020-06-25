Man robbed and shot inside a Fresno hotel, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot inside his Fresno hotel room Wednesday after police say thieves broke in and robbed him.

Police say two people broke in to the hotel room at Travelodge on Blackstone and Saginaw Avenues around 6 p.m. The unidentified victim was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

No other information was immediately available.

