Man robbed after inviting these men into his hotel room, police say

Manuel Soto, 20 (left) and Manuel Garcia, 25, (right). Images provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two are under arrest following a robbery Tuesday morning at the Ramada Inn on Shaw Avenue in Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

Officer say motel staff contacted them about a customer who was accompanied by two men and appeared to be in distress. When officers arrived, the victim told them he had been robbed.

According to police, the victim befriended the two men – who said they were homeless. He allowed the men to take a shower in his room and offered them clean clothes. The victim says the men then demanded money and that he took them to a casino. Both subjects then took the victim to the front desk to get additional property from him.

Detectives identified the suspects as 25-year-old Manuel Garcia and 20-year-old Manuel Soto. Both were arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail.

