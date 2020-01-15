Man riding a bicycle shot in the leg, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A shooting investigation is underway after police say a man riding a bicycle southwest Fresno was struck in the leg.

According to Fresno Police, the unidentified suspect was riding a bicycle eastbound on Lewis Avenue, near Fresno Street, when he heard a shot. The victim did not know where the shot came from but quickly felt pain in his leg. He looked down to see he had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and investigators say he is not being cooperative. One witness told police she heard the shot coming from a nearby field.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know