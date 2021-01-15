Man responsible for over $150K of Tulare County thefts arrested, deputies say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say is responsible for over $150,000 worth of thefts – spread over more than 30 incidents – is behind bars following a two-month-long investigation, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 39-year-old Luciano Navarro of Corcoran was arrested this week for a number of charges, including grand theft of ag equipment, burglary and auto theft. At the time of his arrest, he was also driving a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say Navarro was tied to the crimes by both physical evidence – and his own confession.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Navarro was responsible for more than 30 thefts across Tulare, Kings, and Kern counties. Items recovered include five tractors, six trailers, two stolen vehicles, and a John Deere ride-on lawnmower. The total value of the items recovered is over $150,000.

Navarro was booked into Kings County Jail, ahead of his transfer to Tulare County for prosecution.