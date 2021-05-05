Man released from Fresno jail on Tuesday, arrested on Wednesday with loaded gun, deputies say

Photos of Sabrea Reed (left), Shelvon Smith (center), and Kaylia Maxwell (right) provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A traffic stop in Fresno Wednesday led to two arrests and the discovery of a loaded handgun and ecstasy pills, deputies say.

Early Wednesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Ashlan and Palm avenues in Fresno. Deputies say there were four people in the car.

Photos provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

One of the passengers, Shelvon Smith, 19, had been released from jail on Tuesday and was on felony probation for assault with a deadly weapon according to investigators. Deputies say Smith was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Additionally, deputies say another passenger, Sabrea Reed, 21, had about 200 ecstasy pills and the driver, Kaylia Maxwell, 19, was arrested for driving under the influence. Maxwell was cited and released.

Smith was booked in Fresno County Jail on firearms charges. His bail is set at $490,000. Reed was also booked for drug possession and intent to sell.