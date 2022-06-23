FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Deputies say they were possibly shot at after trying to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4:00 p.m., officers tried to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle and were possibly shot at during the process.

Deputies say they were trailing the stolen vehicle after seeing a suspect enter the vehicle on Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Fabian Mansanalez of Fresno, according to officials.

When Mansanalez noticed that he was being followed he started to drive erratically leading the team to a southwest neighborhood off of Amador just south of Whitebridge Avenue, according to deputies.

At one point the Mansanalez led authorities down an alleyway where dust was kicked up from the stolen vehicle, and a deputy claimed that they could hear gunshots.

Officials say that it is unclear if those gunshots were fired toward the officers or if Mansanalez was the one who fired.

Deputies say Masanalez then jumped out of the vehicle letting the car roll into a parked vehicle and ran to nearby residentials.

Deputies say they were quick to set up a perimeter and arrested Mansanalez in a front yard.