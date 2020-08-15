Man on stolen motorcycle leads Merced County deputies on short chase before crashing it on Hwy 99

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a short chase through Merced County on a stolen motorcycle before crashing it along Highway 99, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was on patrol around 11:50 a.m. in the area of Schendel Road and Stephens Avenue in Delhi when he saw a man on a motorcycle pass him at an intersection without stopping. The man, later identified as Lorenzo Antonio Gonzalez, 30, was not wearing a helmet.

The deputy tried to stop the bike but turned into a short chase that ended seven minutes later when Gonzalez lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the area of Highway 99 and Collier Avenue.

Gonzalez ran across the freeway and was arrested a short time later, the Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation found that the bike was reported stolen out of Turlock.

Deputies reported that Gonzalez also had a felony warrant for his arrest and dropped two plastic baggies that contained approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine near the crash site of the motorcycle.

Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County Jail on the felony warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle and several other charges.

