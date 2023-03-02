KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was on Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS) was arrested after being found to be in possession of incriminating items, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop near 16th and Laurel avenues for a vehicle with multiple mechanical violations.

After a pat-down search, authorities say the male passenger who was later identified as Fernando Ybarra was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. Records revealed the gun was stolen out of Ohio.

Ybarra was arrested and it was then discovered he lied about his name, according to law enforcement. Initially, he used his brother’s name to hide that he was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had been convicted of four felony charges between the years of 2015 and 2021.

After a more extensive search, deputies say they found 4.4 grams of meth and a smoking device in his right pocket.

According to the King’s County Sheriff’s Office, Ybarra was booked into Kings County with charges under suspicion of the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, false impersonation of another, carrying a concealed weapon on his person and vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of drugs with a loaded firearm. His bail was set at $140,000