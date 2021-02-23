Man on a date shot in the leg, female friend leaves with suspect, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man on a date in Fresno was shot in the leg after police say an unknown suspect went into his apartment, fired a single round at the victim, robbed the home, and then left with the person the man was on a date with.

The incident took place at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. Fountain Avenue in Fresno.

Officers say the 35-year-old victim called 911 just before 10 p.m. but hung up before dispatch answered. They then called the victim back and were told that he had been shot in the leg. Officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg and he was transported to the hospital.

According to investigators, the victim and a female friend were on a date at his apartment and several minutes after arriving the suspect arrived and shot the victim in the leg. The victim said he did not know the suspect. The suspect took an unknown amount of money with him and fled the scene along with the female friend.

Police do not know if the female friend and the suspect were working together. The suspect is described as a black male adult.