Man leads police in pursuit, crashes into officer patrol vehicle

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Westbound Shaw Avenue was closed Saturday night after a man led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. after police say an officer attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle near Shaw and Willow avenues.

During the pursuit officials say the driver, 46-year-old Rudolph Estrada of Fresno, collided with a Clovis Police Department patrol vehicle before the chase ended on Shaw Avenue west of Fowler Avenue.

Booking photo of Rudolph Estrada

Courtesy of the Clovis Police Department

Police say no officers were injured during the vehicle collision and spike strips helped stop Estrada from continuing the pursuit.

According to authorities, a K9 Unit assisted in the arrest of the Estrada who was then transported to a local hospital following the pursuit.

Clovis Police thanked the Fresno Police Department, Fresno CHP and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for assisting its officers during the incident.

Officers say Estrada was arrested for felony charges related to the stolen vehicle and the pursuit, in addition to two other felony warrants.

Westbound Shaw Avenue was reopened shortly after for public use.