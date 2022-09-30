LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led officers on a chase on Friday morning, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers said they spotted a driver not wearing his seatbelt in the area of Place Road and B Street.

When officers tried to pull the car over, they said the driver, identified as 39-year-old Noel Chavez, refused to stop, leading to a chase.

As Chavez drove toward a school near Savona and Bella streets, officers made the decision to call off the chase for safety reasons.

Moments later, Chavez ditched his vehicle after he crashed it into a parked car.

Photo provided by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers said they saw Chavez holding a handgun as he ran away and tried to hide in the backyard of a nearby home.

Chavez was placed under arrest after officers surrounded the home.

Investigators said they found the handgun Chavez had been holding, which was reported stolen out of San Bernardino.

Officers said they also found a radio scanner, suspected illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia on Chavez.

Chavez was booked into jail on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of illegal narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.