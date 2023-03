FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday morning.

Deputies say they respond to the area of Recreation and Andrews avenues around 3:30 a.m. after a woman told them that a man knocked on the door saying he was stabbed in the back.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. If you have any additional information regarding this case contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.