Man kills ex-wife’s boyfriend, drives off with body in car, deputies say

DELHI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives in Merced County are investigating a homicide that took place on Friday evening, according to Merced County Sheriff’s deputies.

Around 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 14000 block of Hoskins Avenue in Delhi for report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials say the reporting party claimed that her ex-husband shot her boyfriend and left the area with her boyfriend in the car.

Deputies investigating the incident say they were able to locate the victim and the vehicle as well as the suspect who they took into custody.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify any of those involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information has been asked by deputies to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 385-7482.