Man killed in west Fresno shooting identified

Photo of Daedren Johnson provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died in the hospital following a shooting in Fresno last week.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a home near Dakota and Pleasant avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected multiple rounds being fired.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Daedren Johnson suffering from a single gunshot wound in the driveway of the home.

Johnson was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he died from his injuries just after midnight the following day. His death marks the 64th homicide in Fresno this year.

Police say Johnson was a father to eight children. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Johnson’s funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.