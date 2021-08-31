Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno over a week ago.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified 35-year-old Antonio Hernandez as the man who was shot while walking with a woman near Harvey and Delores avenues on the night of Saturday, Aug. 21.

Fresno Police officers responded to the area and found Hernandez and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a local hospital. Hernandez passed away from his injuries on Aug. 26.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 6211-7000.

