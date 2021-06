FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a shooting in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

22-year-old Isaiah Williams was shot shortly after 2:00 a.m. near the 1600 block of S. Delno Avenue.

According to Fresno Police, officers found no other victims of the shooting at the scene – but three later showed up at the hospital.

Officers describe Williams as a local rap artist who had performed that weekend.