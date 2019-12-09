Man killed in southeast Fresno apartment shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man killed in a shooting at a southeast Fresno apartment complex on Sunday has been identified.

Officers received multiple reports of eight to 10 rounds of gunfire at an apartment complex in the area Eleventh Street and Home Avenue around 1 p.m., Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

Arriving officers found a chaotic scene of family members and witnesses surrounding a 30-year-old man down in front of an apartment unit, he said. It appeared that the victim was struck by bullets multiple times.

Officers had to push people away from the victim to start CPR before paramedics arrived.

Chamalbide said the victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday he was identified as Pierre Phelps.

According to police, family members and witnesses were not cooperating with officers in their investigation. Detectives are going door to door in the complex to get any information they can on what happened.

It appeared that the shooting took place in a breezeway between apartment units, Chamalbide said. Detectives were able to find physical evidence at the scene.

Officers are investigating if the shooting is gang-related, Chamalbide said.

