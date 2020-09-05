Man killed in shooting in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man killed in a southwest Fresno shooting on Friday has been identified, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the Westside Market located at 2498 S. Elm Ave. at 2:24 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter activation that indicated five rounds being fired.

When officers arrived, they located 44-year-old Cornelius Reed a.k.a “Juice” suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say officers provided medical aid until the arrival of paramedics who immediately transported him to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Reed was not armed or making any threatening movements at the time of the shooting. He had stopped at the market to pick up miscellaneous items, according to authorities.

