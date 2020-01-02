Man killed in Porterville shooting

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man was killed in a shooting on Thursday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 11 a.m., dispatchers got multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 700 block of east Success Drive.

Officers were at the scene in about two minutes.

A man was located, and medical treatment began. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or video to contact them at 559-733-6218.

No other information was immediately available.

