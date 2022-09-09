LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after an apparent hit and run on Friday morning in Los Banos according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Police say that at approximately 5:56 a.m., the Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard regarding an unresponsive person on the roadway. When they arrived they located the deceased man lying in the roadway that appeared to have been struck and killed by a vehicle. There was vehicle debris in the roadway and the man appeared to have been thrown into the south curb line from the force of the impact.

Officers say detectives are investigating the incident and believe someone in their community has information regarding this case. They are asking anyone with information to please contact Detective Michael Neal at (209) 827-2520.