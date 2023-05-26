FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects in a homicide investigation on May 16 were arrested on Thursday after a man was found stabbed in the neck in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to the police department, officers responded to a call to check the welfare of a man bleeding near the parking lot dumpster at Clinton Avenue and Brawley Avenue on May 16 around 1:50 a.m. but the victim, 37-year-old Jonathan Garcia, was unresponsive because of the injuries to his neck.

Jonathan Garcia. Picture provided by the family.

Officials say that he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away a short time later.

Detectives say that the two suspects were identified as 34-year-old Talon Debenedetto and 43-year-old Eugene Boni, and both were taken into custody on Thursday.

According to the detectives, suspect Debenedetto was determined to be the one who allegedly stabbed Mr. Garcia, and suspect Boni was allegedly being involved in the theft before and after the crime.

Officials say that the murder was allegedly produced because of the theft of personal property. Boni and Debenedetto were booked into the Fresno County Jail, officials say.